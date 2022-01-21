Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has been away from social media for a while and his first post in four months has excited fans. So much so that they trended ‘We Miss You SRK’ on Twitter, sharing pictures and videos of their idol.
Khan hasn’t made any person posts recently, however a commercial for an electronic brand starring the ‘Dilwale’ and his wife Gauri Khan was shared on his official Instagram.
Soon after, fans took to Twitter to express their love and longing to see the actor again.
One fan tweeted: “It has been 4 month #WeMissYouSRK hope he will be back soon.”
Another fan wrote: “Bollywood isn’t Bollywood without you.”
“For almost 4 months, SRK is not active on social media, neither did he tweet on his birthday nor did he tweet for his fans on the new year. We his fans are missing him a lot,” one fan tweeted.
Khan has been missing in action following the arrest of his son Aryan Khan in a drug case. The young star kid was released from prison on bail on October 30, 2021, and has also been away from social media and the public eye.
On the work front, the Bollywood star’s last movie was 2018’s ‘Zero’. He’s due to star in action movie ‘Pathan’, alongside John Abraham and Deepika Padukone.