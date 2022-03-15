Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan seems all set to enter the streaming space with his own platform.
The actor, who boasts an over three decade-long movie career, took to Twitter and Instagram to share the announcement.
“SRK+, coming soon,” the image text read. The caption in Hindi said: “Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein [something is going to happen in the OTT world]”, apparently a cheeky reference to his 1998 movie ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’.
Apart from being a top actor, Khan has also bankrolled projects through his Red Chillies Entertainment production banner.
It’s unclear what kind of content will be available on the web platform, nor when it will launch.
However, another Bollywood superstar implied that it would be an app that Shah Rukh is going to release.
Salman Khan retweeted Shah Rukh’s post and added: “Aaj ki party teri taraf se [Today’s party is from you] @iamsrk. Congrats on your new OTT app, SRK+.”
Shah Rukh was recently seen in a promotional video for Dubai Tourism, where was seen visiting tourist locales such as the Bastakiya neighbourhood and Downtown Dubai.
On the film front, the 56-year-old actor was last seen in the 2018 movie ‘Zero’ and fans have been eagerly awaiting his next project — ‘Pathaan’.
The Yash Raj Films production, which is being directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The action movie was partly shot in Dubai and will release on January 25 next year for the Indian Republic Day weekend.
The teaser for the flick was shared by Shah Rukh on earlier in March social media, with the caption: “I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now… See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you.”