Shah Rukh Khan is now the owner of a women’s cricket team.
Taking to Twitter to share the news, Khan stated that his Knight Riders cricket team franchise now has its first women’s team. The women’s team has been named Trinbago Knight Riders and will play the inaugural Women’s Caribbean Premier League.
He wrote: “This is such a happy moment for all of us at @KKRiders @ADKRiders & of course the lovely set of people at @TKRiders. Hope I can make it there to see them live!”.
The Women’s Caribbean Premier League will begin on August 30 and apart from Khan’s team, the other two teams confirmed to play the series are Barbados Royals and Guyana Amazon Warriors.
Khan co-owns the Knight Riders Group with actor Juhi Chawla. Apart from Trinbago Knight Riders, they co-own three cricket teams together — Kolkata Knight Riders, Los Angeles Knight Riders and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.
This year, Khan missed the IPL auction that was held in February. His children Aryan and Suhana Khan along with Chawla’s daughter Jhanvi Mehta had represented the actors at the event.
Apart from cricket, Khan is gearing up to be back on screen after a hiatus of over two years. He has three films lined up — Siddharth Anand’s ‘Pathaan’ co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Atlee’s ‘Jawan’ with Nayanthara and Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ opposite Taapsee Pannu.