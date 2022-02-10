Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is ready to showcase his basketball skills as he heads to the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Cleveland, USA.
The annual exhibition basketball game takes place during the NBA All-Star Weekend and is known to feature actors, musicians and other celebrities, apart from retired and active athletes.
This year, Singh will hit the court with stars such a comedian Tiffany Haddish, musicians Machine Gun Kelly, Jack Harlow and Quavo, and athletes from the past and present including Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby and Cleveland Cavaliers legends Booby Gibson and Anderson Varejao, read a statement. The game will be played on February 18 at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland.
In September 2021, Singh was appointed as the NBA Brand Ambassador for India in order to “will work with the NBA to help grow the league’s profile in India through its 75th anniversary season in 2021-22.” The ‘Gully Boy’ actor will participate in league initiatives that will be featured on the NBA’s and his personal social media accounts.
“I have loved basketball and the NBA since my childhood and have always been fascinated with its influence on popular culture including music, fashion and entertainment,” Singh said in a statement at the time. “With the NBA tipping off its 75th season celebrations, there couldn’t have been a better time to join forces with the league and support their efforts to grow basketball in the country.”
In a recent Q&A on his Instagram, the 36-year-old star confirmed that he’d be participating in the game.
“I’m flying to Cleveland to play the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game later this month. Better get some practice, warna naak kat jayegi [or it’d be embarrassing]!”
On the movie front, Singh was last seen with his wife Deepika Padukone in the cricket biopic ‘83’ that released in December 2021. He’s also set to star in upcoming movies ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, ‘Cirkus’ and ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.