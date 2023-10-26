Ranbir Kapoor is taking a break from acting so that he can spend some quality time with daughter Raha.
Kapoor dropped the bombshell while interacting with fans on Zoom, saying that he didn’t get to spend much time with Raha in the initial months of her birth due to his busy schedule. However, that’s going to change with him taking paternity leave for about six months so that he can take care of Raha, while wife Alia Bhatt shoots for ‘Jigra’.
Speaking about his daughter, he said: “She is crawling. She is recognising. She is giving so much love, and she is trying to speak words like Pa and Ma. It’s a beautiful time to be around her, and I am going to cherish this forever.” So much for toxic masculinity.
On the work front, Kapoor is currently awaiting the release of 'Animal' on Dec 1. He shares screen space with Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the film.