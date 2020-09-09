Says Bandra building doesn't have illegal construction even as the bulldozers move in

Kangana Ranaut. Image Credit: Instagram/team_kangana_ranaut

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed the demolition drive being undertaken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at the property of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai.

A bench of the High Court also asked the BMC to file a reply on her petition in the matter. Ranaut's lawyer, Rizwan Siddiqui, said: "The notice given is illegal and they [BMC] entered the premises illegally. There was no work under way at the premises."

Ranaut, through her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, had moved the High Court against the demolition of what the BMC termed as "illegal alterations" at her office. Siddiqui, said: "The notice given is illegal and they [BMC] entered the premises illegally. There was no work under way at the premises."

The office is situated in Mumbai's Pali Hills.

Earlier in the day, a hashtag announcing the “death of democracy” started to trend after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) began demolishing the Bandra office of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut.

The hashtag #DeathOfDemocracy trended from Wednesday morning even as BMC bulldozers went about bringing down alleged unauthorised modifications and extensions at the actress’ office building.

Actress Himanshi Khurrana wrote on the micro-blogging website: “What’s going on in Mumbai.. #BMC should wait atleast.... where’s the democracy.. this is wrong... to demolish anyone’s dream house/office #DeathOfDemocracy.”

A social media user wrote: “Our Nationalist Lioness fighting with whole corrupt system. 1. Mumbai Police 2. Sonia Sena Govt 3. BMC 4. Bollywood Mafia 5. Drug peddlers #DeathOfDemocracy #UddhavWorstCMEver #ShameOnMahaGovt Uddhav Thakrey, please wear this as u have bend in front of Antonio Maino.”

“Bombay High Court begins hearing Kangana Ranaut’s plea against BMC, on URGENT BASIS. #DeathOfDemocracy,” said another.

A user challenged Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and wrote: “#DeathOfDemocracy if contests an election against @KanganaTeam any where in Mumbai i don’t think Sanjay Raut can even save his deposits.”

One simply said: “@iRaviTiwari goonnism of/by/from indian political theatre should be erased fully. - @KanganaTeam @shwetasinghkirt #DeathOfDemocracy @Swamy39 @Dev_Fadnavis.”

Earlier in the day, Ranaut reacted to the demolition by terming the act as death of democracy. She also questioned how the officials could demolish the structure when such procedure is banned till September 30 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Referring to the film industry, she also asked “Bullywood” to see what fascism looks like.

An exterior view of the office.

“There is no illegal construction in my house, also government has banned any demolitions in Covid till September 30, Bullywood watch now this is what Fascism looks like#DeathOfDemocracy,” Ranaut wrote on her verified account.

“I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy,” she wrote with an image.

A view of the office space.

As per the notice, the violations include: merging of two bungalows, converting a ground-floor toilet into an office cabin, converting a storeroom into a kitchen, making an unauthorised pantry in the ground floor, adding toilets near the storeroom and a parking area, illegal partitions in first floor living room, an illegal meeting room in the pooja room, converting a balcony into a habitable area besides a floor extension, etc.

The bungalow, which the actress had bought three years ago, is listed as a residential property by the BMC.