Mumbai: Actor Govinda during a programme to promote his upcoming film "Rangeela Raja" in Mumbai on Dec 28, 2018. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Seasoned Bollywood comedian and award-winning actor Govinda will be in Dubai on December 13 for a store opening. The actor, whose career peaked during the 1990s, will be on call to snip the ribbon of a Brands4U outlet at Oasis Mall at 6pm.

“I am coming to Dubai on December 13 ... Come shop with your ‘Raja Babu,” said Govinda in a video message to promote his visit, organised by Parallel Events. Govinda was alluding to his hit titular role in the 1994 blockbuster directed by David Dhawan.

Govinda is best known for his comedy and dancing skills. He was a prolific actor who worked with director Dhawan in several films including ‘Coolie No 1’ and ‘Hero Number 1’. In the mid 90s he has also worked in hits including ‘Dulhe Raja’ and ‘Aankhen’.

The self-made actor burst into the news recently when he claimed that he was offered a role in Hollywood sci-fi hit ‘Avatar’ (2009), but rejected it because he was averse to painting his body blue.

He also claimed that he suggested the title of that film to James Cameron in that same televised interview.

“I gave the title of the film [‘Avatar’]. It turned out to be a super hit film. I had informed him [Cameron] that the film will do really well. I told him that I feel it will take seven years for him to complete the film. He got angry. When I said so, he asked, How can you be so sure that I won’t be able to make ‘Avatar’ for seven years?’ I told him that what he was imagining was something almost impossible. That he has named his film ‘Avatar’, but he is showing aliens.”