Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has a massive following that includes some die-hard fans who leave no chance to make him feel special. One of these fans recently received a shoutout from the legend for painting his entire car and shirt dedicated to Bachchan’s films.
Taking to his Instagram handle, Bachchan introduced his followers to the fan.
“He has painted his entire car with dialogues from my films.. and his shirt has all the names of my films ... when you open the door to the car the sound system starts playing my dialogues .. This is simply quite amazing,” the ‘Don’ actor wrote.
The 79-year-old star added that the fan has not driven his car until he signed an autograph on the dashboard.
Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor has been busy hosting the new season of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. He will be seen in ‘Mayday’, ‘Jhund’, ‘Good Bye’, ‘Brahmastra’, and ‘The Intern’ Hindi adaptation.
He is also a part of Anupam Kher and Parineeti Chopra’s starrer ‘Uunchai’.