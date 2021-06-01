Bollywood stars seem to be on a home-buying spree. Actor Ajay Devgn is the latest celebrity to have purchased a luxury home in Mumbai’s Juhu area.
According to a report in Times of India, Devgan coughed up Rs600 million (Dh30.2 million) for his new bungalow that is spread over 590 yards. His new buy isn’t far from the actor’s current residence in Juhu. The ‘Singham’ star has already begun doing up his new home.
The deal was reportedly sealed on May 7 and the home was purchased at a competitive rate for Devgn as he made the bid during the pandemic.
Earlier this week, news emerged that Arjun Kapoor and his half-sister Janhvi Kapoor had purchased new homes in Mumbai.
On the work front, Devgn is a part of SS Rajamouli’s upcoming spectacle ‘RRR’, also starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, and producer Boney Kapoor’s sports epic ‘Maidaan’.