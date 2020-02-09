Following the footsteps of his older siblings, Suhana and Aryan, the six-year-old Abram is also a Taekwondo champ, and dad SRK is super proud of his little son's skills in the sport.
The "Raees" actor on Sunday took to social media and posted a collage of AbRam's pictures in which he can be seen playing Taekwondo. AbRam is also seen wearing a gold medal in one of the images.
Acknowledging AbRam's achievements, SRK tweeted: "You train...you fight...you succeed. Then do it all over again. I think with this medal, my kids have more awards than I have. It's a good thing...now I need to train more! Proud and inspired."
Meanwhile, on the work front, there have been a lot of speculation about Shah Rukh's upcoming projects. He has been linked to doing movies with Rajkumar Hirani, Ali Abbas Zafar, Raj and DK, Atlee and many other directors. As a producer, he has plenty of projects in his kitty. He is currently producing Abhishek Bachchan's "Bob Biswas".