AbRam Khan Image Credit: twitter/@iamsrk

Following the footsteps of his older siblings, Suhana and Aryan, the six-year-old Abram is also a Taekwondo champ, and dad SRK is super proud of his little son's skills in the sport.

The "Raees" actor on Sunday took to social media and posted a collage of AbRam's pictures in which he can be seen playing Taekwondo. AbRam is also seen wearing a gold medal in one of the images.

AbRam Khan Image Credit: twitter/ @iamsrk

Acknowledging AbRam's achievements, SRK tweeted: "You train...you fight...you succeed. Then do it all over again. I think with this medal, my kids have more awards than I have. It's a good thing...now I need to train more! Proud and inspired."