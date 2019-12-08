Mumbai : Superstar Aamir Khan is super proud of his daughter Ira Khan, who recently made her directorial debut with a theatre production titled "Euripides' Medea".

Aamir on Saturday took to Instagram and penned best wishes for his daughter.

Aamir's daughter Ira Khan, recently made her directorial debut with a theater production titled "Euripides' Medea". Image Credit: Instagram/_aamirkhan Verified

"Break a leg @khan.ira Proud of you. Love," he wrote.

The play is an adaptation of Euripides' Greek tragedy Medea, and stars Aamir's son Junaid Khan and actress Hazel Keech among others.

Talking about her directorial debut, Ira had told IANS: "There wasn't any particular reason why I picked theatre first and not a movie. I want to do both of them in my life. I just happen to be working backstage and I saw the stage and I thought let's do this. There was no particular reason why I wanted to do a play first and not a movie."

Ira Khan Image Credit: Instagram/khan.ira