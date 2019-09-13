Since her debut in ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’, the transformation of Bhumi Pednekar — both in terms of her career and her style — has been complete.

After putting on weight to play an overweight woman in ‘Dum..’ (2015) opposite Ayushmann Khurana, Pednekar made headlines with her slim avatar post shedding 21 kilos in just four months.

“Honestly, gaining and losing were both very tough. Gaining sounds like it’s a lot of fun but then you have to eat a certain amount of food that you’re not used to eating it. Losing weight, in fact, makes you feel better because you know you’re getting healthier but it requires a lot of discipline,” she said.

“I think the first few days more than being physically tough I think they were mentally difficult. Because just getting yourself to go to the gym everyday, eating clean, disconnecting yourself from the life outside, is the only way you can knock off the amount of weight that I did and in the time frame that I did.”

Agreeing that Bollywood and society are now more accepting of more body types, Pednekar said it’s a very welcome change.

“Now you see big brands use mannequins of different sizes and there’s no one particular sample size that existed earlier. Today different body types are celebrated, If you’re curvy you’re celebrated, if you’re not curvy and you’re born extremely thin that’s also celebrated.

“I think it’s more about acceptance towards yourself and being healthy. The truth is we all aren’t made the same way. I can’t look like a European model who’s like 5’9 and all her bones are a lot smaller. I can’t look like that. Inclusivity of all body types is such a welcome change.”

That’s not it, Pednekar goes on to tell young girls that starving oneself to achieve a certain look is not worth it.

“You’re really depriving your body of very important nutrition that is required especially when you’re growing up.

“Today, there is knowledge about health and nutrition. People are so much aware. People really care. The health and nutrition industry is really booming. Go get your knowledge, be realistic about it, go workout, eat wholesome food, eat organic, eat clean, eat at home. You don’t need to starve yourself,” the 30-year-old shared.