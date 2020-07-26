Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar has strongly reacted to incidents of sexual harassment that women have suffered in COVID-19 isolation in India.
The actress took to her Instagram stories to share a news report on the issue.
“Sick and disgusting. Says a lot about the patriarchy and idea of entitlement in our society,” Pednekar wrote, reacting to the news report.
Meanwhile in Delhi, a 14-year-old girl has allegedly been sexually harassed at a quarantine centre. The accused is a 19-year-old patient who was staying in the same facility.
While the accused sexually harassed the girl, another man allegedly filmed the entire incident. Both the men have been arrested.