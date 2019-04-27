Singer surprised the cast and crew on the set of the historic epic

Asha Bhosle Image Credit: IANS

In the midst of the filming ‘Panipat’ in the city of Karjat, its cast and crew were surprised by a special visitor, singer Asha Bhosle, who directed a scene in the historical drama.

“It was really sweet of Asha ji to visit us on the set. She brought in such vibrant energy and spread lots of cheerfulness. She even called the shots for one particular scene and I must say, she does have a knack for direction, too,” filmmaker Ashutosh Gowarikers said.

“We were thrilled to have her on the set and I hope she keeps surprising me like this with such wonderful visits,” he added.

The scene features actors Padmini Kolhapure and Mohnish Bahl.

‘Panipat’ is based on the Third Battle of Panipat, which took place in 1761 at Panipat.