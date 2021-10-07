Aryan Khan, arrested in drugs case, being escorted at the NCB office after a medical check-up, in Mumbai on Wednesday. Image Credit: ANI

A Mumbai court has sent Aryan Khan and seven other accused to judicial custody for 14 days in the cruise ship drug raid case, while rejecting the NCB’s plea for further custody on October 7, according to Indian Express.

Aryan's interim bail hearing will be heard tomorrow. Aryan, who was arrested and was in NCB custody from October 3rd onwards after a drug bust, was produced before a magistrate court today. Reports claim the case will be transferred for further hearing to the Special NPDS court.

Aryan Khan

In police custody, an accused stays in the lock-up of a police station or at least in the physical custody of the investigating agency probing the concerned matter. On the other hand, judicial custody implies that the accused is lodged in jail and is under the custody of a magistrate. Judicial custody can be extended to a maximum period of 90 days for offences punishable with more than 10 years of imprisonment, and 60 days for all other offences.

The court said that the NCB’s remand report was vague. Meanwhile, lawyer Satish Maneshinde is moving interim bail for Aryan Khan, which has been opposed by ASG Anil Singh. The plea will be heard at 11 am on Friday, October 8th.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is likely to seek further custody of Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant, and other six accused till October 11 in the case pertaining to the alleged drug bust on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast last week.

Image Credit: AFP

So far more than 15 people have been arrested by the NCB after raids on ship.

The agency seized 13gms of cocaine, five grams of MD, 21 grams of charas, and 22 pills of Ecstacy.

Earlier in the day, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) sought further custody of Aryan Khan till October 11 after the drug bust in a cruise, while his lawyer Satish Manishinde argued in court right that there’s no reason for his client to be in extended custody. But the court denied NCB an extension of custody later in the evening.

“The NCB downloaded everything from my phone and have interrogated me based on that. I have no complaint of that. All my chats are already in their custody. I cannot tamper with it. It has already been sent to the forensic [team],” said Satish Maneshinde, arguing for Khan in court earlier in the day.

Aryan Khan heads to Mumbai court for bail hearing

Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and other six accused were taken into custody after a drug bust on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast last week. In turn, NCB’s legal team is arguing that Aryan is an important link to their on-going investigation into drug trade in Mumbai.

According to reports, Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, was produced before the Esplanade court in Mumbai on October 7 for bail along with seven other accused in a case related to seizure of drugs on-board a cruise ship. Khan and two others are in the custody of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Reports also claim his lawyer is aruging that Aryan did not have tickets to the cruise and was on call to add glamour to the event on the luxury ship. Plus, no drugs was found on Aryan’s person and that he shouldn’t be linked to Arbaaz’s activities.

“Officers interrogated me and took me under arrest. I have no connection to any of the organisers. I do not deny my friendship with Arbaaz but I am not connected with his activities. He himself says he came on his own. They have interrogated me on the basis of my chats ... They have not interrogated me for two nights. Why is custodial interrogation required now?,” argued Maneshinde in court.

Aryan Khan in a police van after his court session in Mumbai Image Credit: ANI

The court hearing for bail is still on-going.

Aryan was arrested on October 3 following a drug bust by the Narcotics Control Bureau on a cruise ship. Videos have been released online showing Shah Rukh Khan heading to the court for the hearing.

Earlier in the day, Shah Rukh Khan's friend and colleague Hrithik Roshan wrote an open letter to Aryan on his Instagram urging him to remain strong under pressure.

Roshan posted a picture of the 23-year-old star kid on his Instagram and wrote a long note telling him to stay strong.

Hrithik Roshan Image Credit: Supplied