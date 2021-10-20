He has been denied bail by a Special NDPS Court in Mumbai on October 20

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan along with other accused leaves the NCB office Image Credit: ANI Photo

In a huge setback to Aryan Khan and his family, a special Mumbai court rejected his bail application on October 20, according to reports. It's Aryan Khan's 17th day in custody and he will continue to remain in prison.

His bail was rejected after two stringent sections -- 27 A and 29 --of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act -- was invoked in the Aryan Khan case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Earlier, Rhea Chakraborty was also slapped with the same sections when she was arrested following the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The bail applications of two others, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, were also rejected on the same day.

Aryan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's son and several others were arrested on October 3 by the Narcotics Control Bureau after a drug bust on a luxury ship in Mumbai and they were lodged in Arthur Road prison.

No drugs were found on Khan, but NCB's lawyers argue that a bail would interfere with their on-going investigation on battle against drugs in India. They argue that 23-year-old Khan was found to have alleged links with international drug trade.

His arrest has created widespread furore in India with several stars such as Hrithik Roshan and Javed Akhtar extending their support towards Khan. Many feel that Aryan is being targeted because of his faith and his Bollywood links.

According to a report in Times Of India, Aryan's lawyer has claimed that he's innocent and has been falsely implicated. NCB recovered 6gms of Charas (Cannabis) from Aryan's friend Arbaaz Merchant.

Khan and eight others who were detained have been booked under Section 8C, 20B, 27 (Punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance), 35 (Presumption of culpable mental state) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act), 28 and 29.