Janhvi and Arjun Kapoor Image Credit: Instagram.com/arjunkapoor

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who comes from a prolific movie family, is going to dip into his starry address book as he launches TV show ‘Bak Bak with Baba’.

According to reports, the ‘2 States’ actor will bring industry friends and family members on the web series to engage in candid conversations. His first guest is none other than his half-sister, actress and social media starlet Janhvi Kapoor, and the episode is out now on his social media.

“We live in a digital era where one has the liberty to create some cool, conversation starting campaigns. I have always liked to be on the forefront to create something new for my audience and fans on the internet. My recent digital IP will give everyone a sneak peek into things that might not have been known about their favourite stars,” Arjun said, ANI reported.

Asked why the show is called ‘Bak Bak with Baba’ (bak bak loosely translates to chatting/yapping), Kapoor said: “It is a fun, endearing, informal chat session with my family, friends, and colleagues about their likes and passions. Everyone in the industry knows that I’m a chatterbox. I can talk about anything under the sun.”

Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor Image Credit: GN Archives

Arjun is the oldest child of two children between Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor and his first wife Mona Shourie. Boney was later famously married to screen icon Sridevi, with whom he had daughters Janhvi and Khushi. Sridevi died in an accidental drowning in Dubai in 2018.

Talking about having ‘Dhadak’ star Janhvi on the show, Arjun said: “This is because we happened to shoot for a fashion magazine together and out of the blue, I came up with this idea. She was sporting enough to field some questions thrown at her by me and she didn’t hold back either.”