Alia Bhatt, who is busy promoting her upcoming film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, is eager to develop her brand as a not just an actress, but a successful producer in Bollywood.

Bhatt, 28, who launched her production house Eternal Sunshine in 2021, will roll out the first film this year under the banner titled ‘Darlings’, which is being co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

Alia Bhatt in 'Bangubai Kathiawadi' Image Credit: Bhansali Productions

Yet, while actresses her age are busy snapping up plum projects, Bhatt has carved out a slightly different plan for herself over the next decade. “If I am being a producer, I am getting a percentage on the profit, it’s a great thing for me,” Bhatt told Film Companion in a recent interview. “For me, it’s not about the money, it’s actually about if I reached a certain point (after 10 years in the industry) where I think I am in a good position to support new talent. It’s not only about fueling my engine, I can now use the fuel and fuel other engines as well. At the end of the day, we all are contributing to cinema.”

And Bhatt isn’t just about producing films that feature her in the lead. “Why can’t I be one of those people who is part of a creative production process? Putting a project together creatively, holding the director’s or writer’s hand, may be not always starring in the film; that’s something that I want to do. If you ask me my next 10 year plan, it’s building my production house,” she added.

Alia Bhatt during the shoot of 'Darlings' Image Credit: Instagram.com/aliabhatt

During the interview, Bhatt also advised up and coming writers and directors to reach out to her by dropping direct messages on the Instagram page of Eternal Sunshine productions.

“I want to tell stories that are unpredictable. The films we now see on OTT (streaming) a lot. I want to move to a position of a spotter (nurture new talent). It’s not going to happen overnight, I have to build it, it will take time,” she added.

Bhatt’s first production, ‘Darlings’, features her alongside Shefali Shah and is said to be a dark comedy about a mother-daughter relationship. According to recent media reports, the film was sold for a whopping Rs800 million to Netflix and should release over the summer. This has yet to be confirmed.

Bhatt, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ on February 25, where she plays the titular character in a biopic based on the woman who cut a commanding figure in Mumbai’s sex district Kamathipura in the 1960s. The story is based on one of the chapters of author Hussain Zaidi’s book, ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’. The film is being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.