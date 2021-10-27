Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Image Credit: Instagram.com/vickykaushal09 and Instagram.com/katrinakaif

If the Bollywood rumour mill is to be believed, star couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are set to tie the knot in December.

The news went into overdrive yesterday when the stars were spotted jointly attending a private meeting with their manager, Reshma Shetty.

And if this news isn’t enough to make you sit up and take notice, then hold your breath. The duo, who have never acknowledged publicly that they are a couple, were also secretly engaged in August, according to a news report by ETimes. The daily has reported an informal roka ceremony (traditional betrothal ceremony) on August 18.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Image Credit: Instagram.com/katrinakaif and Instagram.com/vickykaushal09

The couple appear to have also started planning for the wedding. “Their wedding outfits are being designed by Sabyasachi. They are currently in the process of choosing fabrics for the same; Katrina has chosen a raw silk number for her ensemble, which is going to be a lehenga. The wedding will take place in November-December,” a source told the daily.

News of their supposed engagement first grabbed headlines earlier this month, but Kaushal appeared to laugh it off. Without taking any names, the actor told the same daily at the time: “The news was circulated by your friends [the media]. I’ll get engaged soon enough, when the time is right. Uska bhi time aayega [the time will come].”

Kaushal and Kaif have attend parties and movie screenings together and have been spotted by paparazzi leaving each others’ houses. The stars even contracted COVID-19 at the same time. Most recently, Kaif was spotted at the screen of Kaushal’s film ‘Sardar Udham’. However, neither of them has confirmed they’re dating, even as rumours about their relationship have been swirling for at least a year.

Harshvardhan Kapoor Image Credit: IANS

The only confirmation of sorts came from an unlikely source — Anil Kapoor’s son Harshvardhan Kapoor.

During an interview with Zoom TV, the actor was asked which industry relationship rumour he believes is true or a PR move. The actor replied: “Vicky and Katrina are together, that’s true... Am I going to get in trouble for it?”

Rumour has it, apparently he did.

Kaif was earlier in a highly publicised romance with actor Ranbir Kapoor. Kaushal had also broken up with girlfriend Harleen Sethi.

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in 'Sooryavanshi' Image Credit: Reliance Entertainment

On the work front, Kaif has her film ‘Sooryavanshi’ waiting to release this November 5 in the UAE, which stars Akshay Kumar in the lead, with appearances by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. The Rohit Shetty-directed film is part of the cop universe created by the director.