During the inauguration of the India pavilion at Cannes 2022, Academy Award winner AR Rahman spoke about chasing stories that go beyond the Eastern trope.
“I can’t say much because I’ve been in the industry for almost 40 years — ten years of playing outside as a musician and 30 years as a composer. I was a director for the sensory cinematic experience,” he said. “And even though we have so many stories, we should tell stories about the West because we have a narrative about the West. We should be doing that.”
Rahman was at Cannes, along with filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, to promote India at the festival.
The Oscar and Grammy winning composer continued: “The West does Gandhi, he (filmmaker Shekhar Kapur) is the man who has done ‘Elizabeth: The Virgin Queen’. I am super inspired by him.”
Rahman is also premiering his directorial debut film, ‘Le Musk’, at Cannes this year, which is an English-language short.
Speaking about why he chose English as the language for his film, Rahman stated: “The reason why I did this in the English language and for an international audience was to see if it is possible to break those boundaries and set a new path. Even if we fail it’s fine.”