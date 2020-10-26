She has been named as the vice president of women’s wing of the party

Actress Payal Ghosh has joined the Republican Party of India - A, which is led by Union minister Ramdas Athawale. She has been named as the vice president of women’s wing of the party.

“I am feeling good because I have always wanted to help the orphanage kids. In the past, I have spent my birthday and Diwali with underprivileged kids, so I always wanted to help people,” Payal told IANS.

“Now, more than politics, it is more like a source and a way to help people who are needy. I can stand by the Dalits as this party supports them, and women who maybe victim of rape, molestation or any other problems. I can be their voice and stand by them and help them. This is my ulterior motive and this is the reason I joined,” she added.

The actress said that Athawale has always stood by her, adding that the minister “supported me in this fight”, referring to her rape allegations against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

About Athawale, Ghosh added: “I respect him a lot, so when he offered me this I took a little time to think over it, but realised that through this if I can help people, I can serve the people of the country, then I will be fortunate and agreed to that and joined the party,” she added.

In September, Ghosh levelled sexual harassment charges against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. She also met Athawale, the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment.

At that time, Athawale tweeted extending support to the actress after the meeting, asking Mumbai Police to immediately arrest Kashyap.

“According to Payal Ghosh’s arguments, Mumbai Police should arrest Anurag Kashyap. Otherwise we will protest soon,” tweeted the politician.