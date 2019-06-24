Mumbai: Actor Anupam Kher at the screening of upcoming film "India's Most Wanted" in Mumbai, on May 20, 2019. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Anupam Kher has revealed that he almost played iconic villain Mogambo in Shekhar Kapur’s 1987 directorial ‘Mr India’, a role that went to late actor Amrish Puri.

“Amrish Puriji was a really good friend of mine. It feels really sad to talk about your friends who are no more in this world. He was a remarkable actor,” Kher said.

“In ‘Mr India’, Mogambo’s role was offered to me before him but after one or two months, makers of that film replaced me with Amrish Puriji,” said Kher.

“When you are dropped from a film then generally an actor feels bad, but when I watched ‘Mr India’ and saw Amrishji’s work as Mogambo then, I thought that makers of the film took the right decision by casting Amrishji in their film,” he added.

Kher is currently busy with his autobiography and says filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, who directed him in the 1984 film ‘Saaransh’, features prominently in it.

“An extraordinary story of an ordinary man who proves that if you can dream it you can do it! Anupam Kher,” Bhatt had tweeted.

Replying to it, Kher wrote, “Thank you mere pyare [dear] @MaheshNBhatt Saab [sir]. You have played a very important role in my autobiography. #LessonsLifeTaughtMeUnknowingly.”