The online streaming service listed four new Bollywood movies in a tweet

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor poses for photographs during the trailer launch of his upcoming romantic action Hindi film 'Malang' in Mumbai on January 6, 2020. / AFP / Sujit Jaiswal Image Credit: AFP

Netflix India has announced four Indian films to its 2020 line-up, which will also feature an anthology by the makers of ‘Ghost Stories’.

The online streaming service listed the four new movies in a tweet, confirming the projects would be added to its roster for this year.

Critically-acclaimed actors such as Naseeruddin Shah, Manisha Koirala, Huma Qureshi and Kalki Koechlin will be adding their names to the Netflix projects.

Pune: Actor Naseeruddin Shah at the inauguration of Film Preservation and Restoration Workshop 2016 at National Film Archive of India (NFAI) in Pune, on Feb 25, 2016. (Photo: Nitin Lawate/IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Director Anurag Kashyap’s film, titled ‘Choked’, will star Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew.

‘AK vs AK’ will be directed by Vikram Motwane and will star Anil Kapoor.

The anthology, which will be produced by filmmaker Karan Johar and his Dharmatic production house, includes an all-star cast of Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Nussrat Bharucha, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Jaideep Ahlawat.