Kapoor ventured into film production in 2002 with the comedy ‘Badhaai Ho Badhaai’, in which he also starred. It was followed by ‘My Wife’s Murder’ in 2005 and ‘Gandhi, My Father’, which was awarded the National Film Award-Special Jury Award/Special Mention. In 2010, he produced ‘Aisha’, starring his daughter Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and his last outing as a producer was in 2018 with ‘Fanney Khan’.