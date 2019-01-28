Having bankrolled successful films such as ‘Khoobsurat’, ‘Veere Di Wedding’, ‘Fanney Khan’ and the popular series ‘24’, actor-filmmaker Anil Kapoor finds producing movies a daunting task.
Kapoor ventured into film production in 2002 with the comedy ‘Badhaai Ho Badhaai’, in which he also starred. It was followed by ‘My Wife’s Murder’ in 2005 and ‘Gandhi, My Father’, which was awarded the National Film Award-Special Jury Award/Special Mention. In 2010, he produced ‘Aisha’, starring his daughter Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and his last outing as a producer was in 2018 with ‘Fanney Khan’.
What does he find more daunting, acting or producing?
“Producing is definitely tough,” said Kapoor, who has also starred in the Hollywood film ‘Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol’.
His latest production venture is Netflix’s ‘Selection Day’, a series about two brothers — Radha and Manju — who are raised by their strict, obsessive father to be star cricket players in India. The cast includes Ratna Pathak Shah, Mahesh Manjrekar, Rajesh Tailang and debutantes Yash Dholye and Mohammad Samad as brothers Radha and Manju Kumar.
Kapoor is gearing up for the release of ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’, where he will share screen space with Kapoor Ahuja, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla.