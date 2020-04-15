Amitabh Bachchan has shared a throwback picture reminiscing his first photo shoot for a film magazine.
The 77-year-old star took to Twitter and shared the throwback picture from his initial days in the industry. In the picture, he is seen sporting a green embroidered kurta (ethnic short) while he smilingly poses for the camera.
The actor wrote in the post accompanying the picture, “My very first photo shoot for a film magazine, ‘Star & Style’, prodded & goaded to a very shy reticent and reluctant me, by famed most feared journalist of the times, Devyani Chaubal; obviously there was no ‘star’ or ‘style’ in the project but Devyani thought so ..”
The actor has also shared throwback pictures from his film shoots.
Meanwhile, the ‘Baghban’ actor is practising self-isolation amid the coronavirus spread. He has also been associated with many public service announcements and has been spreading information about COVID-19 ever since India started its fight against the highly contagious virus.