Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan Image Credit: AFP

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a throwback picture reminiscing his first photo shoot for a film magazine.

The 77-year-old star took to Twitter and shared the throwback picture from his initial days in the industry. In the picture, he is seen sporting a green embroidered kurta (ethnic short) while he smilingly poses for the camera.

The actor wrote in the post accompanying the picture, “My very first photo shoot for a film magazine, ‘Star & Style’, prodded & goaded to a very shy reticent and reluctant me, by famed most feared journalist of the times, Devyani Chaubal; obviously there was no ‘star’ or ‘style’ in the project but Devyani thought so ..”

The actor has also shared throwback pictures from his film shoots.