Party workers and activists were protesting the war dispute between Goa and Karnataka

Panaji: Superstar Rajinikanth and Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan at the opening of the 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), in Panaji, Goa, Wednesday, Nov, 20, 2019. (PTI Photo)(PTI11_20_2019_000270B) Image Credit: PTI

The 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) got off to a rocky start in Goa on Wednesday. The inaugural ceremony, attended by the twin powerhouses of Indian cinema, Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth, was marred by public heckling of Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar, over his role in the ongoing water dispute between Goa and Karnataka.

Political party workers and activists were also arrested, after they protested with ‘Go Back Javadekar’ placards outside the festival screening venue in the state capital.

At the inaugural ceremony, Javadekar described cinema as India’s “soft power” while announcing the setting up of a single window clearance system for processing of permissions for film shoots.

“India has such scenic locations, sites, but for shoots, one has to take 15-20 permissions. We are starting a single window system for (permission) for shootings. Goa, Leh-Ladakh and Andaman and Nicobar will also benefit,” Javadekar said during the inaugural session.

The inaugural session, compered by director Karan Johar, began with a tribute to Goa’s stalwart politician, the late Manohar Parrikar who hosted the first IFFI in Goa.

Apart from Rajinikanth who was presented with the Icon of the Golden Jubilee award and the felicitation of Bachchan, French actress Isabelle Huppert was conferred the festival’s Lifetime Achievement award.

“Feel honoured and grateful for being the recipient of the extraordinary award,” Huppert said.

“I am extremely happy to receive the Icon of the Golden Jubilee. I dedicate this to all my directors, producers and technicians who have been with me and above all my fans,” Rajinikanth said on receiving the award.

Bachchan, who was specially felicitated on the occasion, said that he owes his success to his fans. “This is a debt on my head of your love and affection. I would not be able to repay the debt and I would not want to, because I would like to keep it forever,” he said.

Bachchan reminisced how he had shot his first film ‘Saat Hindustani’ in Goa.