Amaal Mallik (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Singer Amaal Mallik has ripped into Sonakshi Sinha’s single ‘Aaj Mood Ishqholic Hai’ while on a chat show with his brother Armaan Malik.

During the #NothingToHide segment, Armaan was asked to rank singers in order from best to worst among a list.

He responded: “Arijit Singh, Jubin Nautiyal, Badshah, Honey Singh. Badshah and Honey Singh rap more than they sing, so they are not proper singers.”

Amaal said that “Chamma Chamma is the worst remix I’ve heard”.

Asked about the worst auto-tune song sung by an actor, he said: “Sonakshi Sinha’s single ‘Aaj Mood Ishqholic Hai’ is the worst auto-tuned song sung by an actor. It had comments where we people wrote ‘give me my three minutes back’.”

Back in 2017, Armaan got into a debate with Sinha on Twitter after he criticised the trend of actors turning playback singers. It stemmed from reports stating that Sinha will be one of the opening acts for pop star Justin Bieber’s first India concert.

“My fans did the work for me during the Twitter banter with Sonakshi. People don’t like people who have a voice. People are not very vocal about their feelings in this industry,” Armaan said.

Questioned about the reports of Sinha’s performance at the concert, Amaal said: “When an international star is coming down for a concert, everyone would expect a singer to represent India. You can’t have an actor do that.”

“I feel the best talent of the country should be showcased on such a platform. It needs to be a well-curated musical act. Not only to Indians, it should show the world that this is what our talent is,” Armaan added.

They opened up about on chat show ‘By Invite Only’, which airs on Zoom.

Talking about the impermanent nature of the industry, Amaal said: “There is a layer of Armaan’s voice in the hook line of ‘Kar Gayi Chull’ and it was mainly his voice there, but he wasn’t credited in the track.”