The Bollywood actress to play a mafia boss in the film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt looks fierce in the first look as the dreaded mafia boss in her upcoming film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Bhatt plays the titular role in this biopic which will explore the dark underbelly of crime and grime of Mumbai through the eyes of a sex-worker turned mobster.

“Strength. Power. Fear! One look, a thousand emotions. Here she is, Gangubai Kathiawadi,” tweeted the producers Sanjay Leela Bhansali Poductions.

Bhatt also shared two images of her in her latest role.

Scheduled to release in September 10 in the UAE, the biopic features the youthful actor looking more weathered and mature in her hardened role as a mafia boss. There’s also another image with her looking relatively young with braids.

The film is based on a portion of author Hussain Zaidi’s book ‘Mafia Queens Of Mumbai’ and also features Ajay Devgn as a mobster who teaches Bhatt on how to navigate the treacherous underworld terrain.

Ajay Devgn also stars in the film.

Actor Vijay Raaz also features in this biopic.

Bhatt was scheduled to work with Bhansali in ‘Inshaallah’ starring Salman Khan. But the project got shelved and the makers announced this biopic with Bhatt two months after the much-publicised Salman Khan-starrer.