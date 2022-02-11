Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt spoke openly about her close bond with her ‘Bhramastra’ co-star and beau Ranbir Kapoor and claimed that she already felt as if ‘she was married in her head’.
In an interview with NDTV, she also added that she’s confident that their wedding will work out in a ‘beautiful way’.
"I'm already married to Ranbir Kapoor in my head. And, I think I've been married to him in my head for a long time (Laughs). But, I think he's not wrong. I think definitely. But, everything happens for a reason. I feel like the timing of even when we get married, it's all going to work out in all the right and beautiful way," said the 'RRR' actor.
In 2020, Kapoor had similar thoughts and claimed in an interview with film critic Rajeev Masand that if the coronavirus pandemic hadn’t occurred, he would have taken his vows with Bhatt, whom he greatly admires. The power-couple confirmed their dating rumors, when they attended Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception as a couple in 2018.
Since then , the two incredibly talented actors have been teasing their fans with their loved-up pictures. Their displays of affection during public appearances on Durga Puja celebrations and their holidays together gives everyone relationship goals.
Recently, when photographers asked him how he liked the trailer of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ the ‘Sanju’ actor delighted the social media by mimicking Alia Bhatt's reverse namaste gesture from the new flick ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. On the work front, Bhatt on Monday announced that the release date of her upcoming film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ has been pushed to February 18, 2022.
Did you know?
