It’s not just that they are legacies of Bollywood royalty, both Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have amassed a following in their own right. Now, years after the whispers of couple-dom first began to flitter, they are tying the knot in a ceremony in Mumbai. Photographers thrum at the gates of ‘Vastu’, Kapoor’s house as the guests slowly arrive for what is sure to be a stunning affair.
Image Credit: IANS
Kareena Kapoor exudes timeless glamour at the wedding in Manish Malhotra classic zari pastel embroidered organza.
Image Credit: Insta/manishmalhotraworld
Wondering who else is on the guest list? Refresh for live updates…
Image Credit: IANS
Shammi Kapoor's wife Neila Devi was among the early guests. From the bride’s side, Alia’s parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan led the troupe which included sisters Pooja and Shaheen Bhatt along with aunt Tina Razdan and best friend Akansha Ranjan. The groom’s side, also part of the ‘baaraat’ - the dancing procession to the wedding, include groom’s mom Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Sahni and family, cousins Kareena Kapoor and husband Saif Ali Khan, Karishma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, husband Nikhil Nanda and daughter Navya Naveli. Also in attendance were Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji.
Image Credit: IANS
Ranbir's cousin Kareena Kapoor and her actor husband Saif Ali Khan were spotted arriving first to take part in the nuptials to be held at the Vastu building in Pali Hills in Mumbai this afternoon.
Image Credit: IANS
The couple will pose for pictures this evening, reports news agency PTI. "Ranbir and Alia will pose for pictures after 7 pm today. Only one camera from each publication will be allowed," Yusuf Ibrahim, Alia's security in-charge, told reporters outside the Vastu apartment building.
Image Credit: IANS