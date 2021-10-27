Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Image Credit: IANS

Even as news of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s upcoming wedding grabs headlines, their thunder appears to be waning with talk that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are also eyeing December for their own happily ever after.

According to a news report by the Deccan Chronicle, both Bhatt and Kapoor have cleared up their calendars for the festive month and could be headed down the aisle in December.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at the promotion of 'Brahamastra' Image Credit: ANI

The duo have the shoot of ‘Brahmastra’ in the pipeline later this year, but have reportedly cleared up the rest of their schedule. Kapoor was scheduled to work on Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’ before the year end but has now reportedly deferred that shoot to 2022, which is also when he gears up for the March release of ‘Shamshera’.

Bhatt has already wrapped up ‘Darlings’, ‘RRR’ and ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, the latter being the only film that will need her in January to promote the project. The actress has also been shooting for ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with mentor Karan Johar, but that project won’t see a roll out until late 2022. The only the other shoot left is for ‘Jee Le Zara’, which will only come about when director Farhan Akhtar wraps up the shoot of ‘Pukar’ and when Kaif and actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas fly down.

Gangubai Kathiawadi Image Credit: IMDB

“Ranbir has pushed the ‘Animal’ shoot to 2022; besides, he has ‘Shamshera’ to promote, which releases in March 2022. The buzz is that the two are getting married in December, which is why they’ve kept their date diaries empty, just as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had done even as they denied about the wedding before going off to Italy to get married. Hopefully, there’ll be an official announcement, just as the Kapoors normally do,” a source told the Indian daily.

Around Kapoor’s birthday on September 28, the couple landed in Jodhpur in a surprise trip with the rumour mill rife in industry circles that they took out time from their busy lives to start location scouting for their wedding.

Kapoor, 39, has been vocal in the past about getting hitched with Bhatt. In an interview with Rajeev Masand, the ‘Saawariya’ star had spoken about the pandemic dampening their plans to get hitched last year.

“It would have already been sealed if the pandemic hadn’t hit our lives. But I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal soon in my life,” Kapoor had said at the time.

Shamshera Image Credit: YRF

A few months after the interview, Kapoor’s father, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, died following a long battle with leukaemia.

Bhatt and Kapoor have been in a relationship for more than three years now and have made it clear they are in it for the long haul and have often been photographed with each other’s family.

Before dating Bhatt, Kapoor was in a long-term relationship with Kaif and Deepika Padukone. Bhatt was previously linked with actor Siddharth Malhotra, who is now reportedly dating Kiara Advani.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Image Credit: Instagram.com/katrinakaif and Instagram.com/vickykaushal09