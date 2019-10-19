Actress Alia Bhatt is enjoying hanging out with her half sister Pooja Bhatt on the set of ‘Sadak 2’.
Alia on Friday took to Instagram and Twitter, where she shared a photograph of herself along with Pooja sitting on a log.
“Priceless moments with the big sister ... #sadak2 #sadak2diaries ... @ Mysore, Karnataka,” she captioned it.
‘Sadak 2’, which marks the return of their father Mahesh Bhatt as director. The film is a sequel of the 1991 hit ‘Sadak’.
‘Sadak’, a romantic thriller featuring Pooja and Sanjay Dutt, was one of the highest grossing Hindi movies of 1991. The film also had a popular musical score.
The late Sadashiv Amrapurkar’s award-winning performance as Maharani won him fans, and his character is still considered one of the best screen villains in Bollywood.
‘Sadak 2’ is scheduled to release on July 10 next year.