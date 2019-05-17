Image Credit:

After working together in ‘Mirzapur’, actors Ali Fazal and Shriya Pilgaonkar are working together in a Netflix film titled ‘House Arrest’. Fazal says he shares a natural comfort working with Pilgaonkar.

‘House Arrest’ is helmed by Shashanka Ghosh, and also directed by Samit Basu. It was recently shot in Delhi

The film circles around Fazal’s character and is a situational comedy of sorts.

“‘House Arrest’ is a fantastic script. It’s witty, very fresh and for me, selfishly, the character is very arched and layered,” Fazal said in a statement:

“So it was a fun time on sets to play this part. Even though it is a comedy, it is complex and I got to go on set everyday and do something new and fresh even though it was all one place,” he added.

Working with Pilgaonkar added more fun to the project for Fazal.