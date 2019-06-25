Movie backed by Dharma Productions is based on the Battle of Saragarhi in 1897

Image Credit:

Actor Akshay Kumar’s ‘Kesari’ will release in Japan in August.

“‘Kesari’, a film based on one of the bravest battles ever fought: 21 courageous soldiers against 10,000 invaders, is set to conquer Japan on August 16, 2019,” Kumar posted on Twitter.

The movie, backed by Dharma Productions, is based on the Battle of Saragarhi in 1897 where 21 Sikhs of the 36th Sikh Regiment (now the 4th Battalion of Sikh Regiment) of British India defended an army post against more than 10,000 Afghan and Orakzai tribesmen.

The movie, directed by Anurag Singh, also stars Parineeti Chopra.

Zee Studios International took the film to 55 territories across the world and is now gearing up to showcase the film in Japan. This will be Kumar’s second outing in the territory after ‘PadMan’.

Vibha Chopra, Head-Global Syndication and International Film Distribution, ZEE Entertainment, said in a statement: “‘Kesari’ is a rare gem that transcends boundaries. It’s a tale which will resonate with audiences across the globe and its successful run at the global box office proves that.