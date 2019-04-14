Debutant actor told to work hard and focus on his new career

Debutant actor Karan Kapadia says his cousin Twinkle Khanna and brother-in-law Akshay Kumar have asked him to work hard and stay focussed in his new career.

Kapadia will be making his Bollywood debut with ‘Blank’, directed by Behzad Khambata.

“Akshay and Twinkle told me to give my best. They told me it’s going to be hard and ‘you have to be confident with whatever you do’,” Kapadia said at a wrap-up party for the film in Mumbai. “But when they watched rushes of the film, they felt confident of me and told me just to focus on my work.”

Kumar has also done a special song for the film.

“It’s going to be out soon. I can’t talk much about it. I am looking forward to see the reaction,” the new actor said.

‘Blank’ revolves around the life of a suicide bomber, played by Kapadia, and also stars Sunny Deol.

“I was feeling nervous than confident because when you work with such a seasoned actor [Deol], you feel a little intimidated. Once you start, then, you sort of get into the motion of things. It becomes easier to work,” Kapadia said.

Asked if Deol mentored him, Kapadia said: “I don’t know about that but he definitely gave me some incredible advice. He told me to stay calm all the time. Whenever I used to get worked up or nervous about anything, he would just calm me down.”