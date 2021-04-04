1 of 13
As a night curfew and a weekend lockdown beckons in Maharashtra, Bollywood stars are finding a return to normalcy difficult as COVID-19 cases in the Indian state reach an all-time high, with many celebrities struck down by a second wave. Here’s a look at all the stars that are affected by COVID-19 in recent weeks:
Bhumi Pednekar informed fans on April 5 through an Instagram post that she had tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the latest celebrity to get the virus. She added that she was under home quarantine and had ‘mild symptoms’. Pednekar said that steam, Vitamin C, food and a cheerful disposition were helping her manage her time in quarantine. She also urged people to be careful since she tested positive despite taking ‘utmost precaution and care’. The actress on Instagram shared: “I have tested positive for Covid-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but am feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately.” She further added: “Please don’t take the current situation lightly, even though I followed utmost precaution and care I’ve contracted it. Wear a mask, keep washing your hands, maintain social distancing and be mindful of your general behavior.”
Bollywood got a big blow ahead of the lockdown news with Akshay Kumar testing positive for COVID-19 on April 4. Later that day, he was hospitalised as a precautionary measure. Kumar’s own ‘Sooryavanshi’ was scheduled to release in cinemas on April 30. However, with cinemas now shut in the new lockdown, dates could be affected in coming weeks.
Hours after Kumar tested positive, Bollywood yesteryear star Govinda also announced he had COVID-19 and was isolating at home. Talking to IANS about his health, the actor said: “I have been testing myself and taking all the necessary precautions to keep the coronavirus away. However, I tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative. Sunita (wife) has just recovered from Covid-19 a couple of weeks back.” The actor added: “I am under home quarantine and under able medical guidance. I request everyone to please follow all the necessary precautions and please take care.”
Actress Alia Bhatt announced she had tested positive on April 2 and will remain under home quarantine. In a post on Instagram, the actress wrote: “Hello all, I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care.”
On March 29, and a day after news emerged that actor Massey had tested COVID-19 positive and was isolating, actress Fatima Sana Shaikh also informed her fans that she’s facing a similar scenario. “I have tested for COVID-19 and currently following all the precautions and protocols and have been quarantining myself,” said Shaikh in an Instagram post.
Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19 and through his Instagram account on March 28 and urged all those who were in contact with him to get tested. Massey had resumed filming for the Bollywood thriller ‘Love Hostel’ last month, but the actor maintained that he had taken all the necessary precautions. “Despite necessary precautions on the shoot, I have tested COVID-19 positive. In self-quarantine. Requesting all those who’ve come in contact with me in the last few days to get tested, ASAP. I am taking the prescribed medications and adequate rest and currently doing fine,” he wrote in his post. The actor also cautioned his fans to adhere to social distancing and safety protocol rules.
On March 27, Paresh Rawal also announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus in a month that has hit the film industry hard with an exponential rise in cases affecting prominent stars. The Bollywood veteran took to social media to inform everyone about his condition, while warning those who have been in contact with him to get tested as well.
While he eagerly awaits a negative result, on March 22, Kartik Aaryan announced as well he had tested positive. The actor took to his Instagram and shared the news with his fans on Monday. He also urged his fans to pray for his recovery. The actor wrote, “Positive ho gaya. Dua karo [I am positive. Please pray for me].” He was hoping for a negative result at time of writing.
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan also tested positive for COVID-19 on March 24 and was at home in quarantine. Again, all those who came in contact with were requested to get themselves tested. This included actress Kiara Advani who reportedly shot an Ad with him a day earlier.
During the second week of March, Indian National Award winner Manoj Bajpayee also tested positive for COVID-19. In an interview with Gulf News last week, the actor stated that he still felt weakness but was on the road to recovery.
The alarming spike in COVID-19 cases in Bollywood continued through March with ‘Gully Boy’ actor Siddhant Chaturvedi testing positive for the virus. The actor informed his fans in a social media post, while reassuring that he was doing well and isolating at home.
Last month, actors Ranbir Kapoor (pictured), Ashish Vidhyarthi, along with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali also tested positive for the coronavirus but are on the road to recovery.
