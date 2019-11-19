After piquing fans with an intriguing poster, the makers of ‘Good Newwz’ finally released the trailer of the comedy on Monday.
The ensemble star cast includes Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani and Kareena Kapoor Khan.
The story revolves around two couples with the same surname ‘Batra’ who are facing problems in conceiving and are consulting a doctor for the issue.
Dosanjh and Advani are seen playing the role of Honey and Monika who visit a clinic to get a check-up done.
In the opening scene, Kumar and Kapoor Khan — who play Varun and Deepti — are consulting a doctor about IVF.
But there’s a twist when the two men’s sperm gets switched and the women are impregnated by the wrong partners.
When the doctor informs their clients about the mix-up, the couples are seen in a complete state of shock.
Helmed by Raj Mehta, ‘Good Newwz’ will hit theatres in India on December 27 this year. Watch the trailer below: