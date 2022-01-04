Producer Boney Kapoor has announced that he will release Tamil film ‘Valimai’, featuring Ajith Kumar in the lead, in Hindi and Telugu as well on January 13.
Kapoor’s second collaboration with Ajith (the first being ‘Nerkonda Paarvai’, the Tamil remake of ‘Pink’) has been one of the most-awaited films this year.
The trailer that released a few days ago received a massive response and the movie is high on family emotions. It’s touted to have some thrilling action sequences with Kumar at the centre of it.
Interestingly, ‘Valimai’ will be the first pan-India film of Kumar, who is one of the top stars in the Tamil film industry with many blockbusters to his credit.
Confirming the news, Kapoor says, “We are happy that finally the film is releasing in theatres. We have seen some amazing content coming from the south and ‘Valimai’ is definitely a film that audiences across India will be able to relate to. We would request people to enjoy the film in theatres with all protocols in place.”
‘Valimai’, produced by Kapoor and Zee Studios, has been written and directed by H Vinoth. The film also stars Huma Qureshi, Karthikeya, Bani, Sumithra, Achyunth Kumar, Raj Ayyappa and Pugazh among others.
The film has Yuvan Shankar Raja’s music and a strong technical team.