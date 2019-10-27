Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam makes a quick appearance in the Letterman interview. Image Credit:

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to share a funny incident about his youngest child, AbRam.

The actor features on a special episode of David Letterman’s show and decided to watch it with the six-year-old.

“So you finally settle down on your soft bed, with your softer littlest one [and] say, ‘let’s watch something new today... on @NetflixIndia’... and this banner [for the show] pops up! [And] the littlest one quips... ‘papa it’s not new... it’s just you’!” Khan tweeted.

Earlier, Khan posted the official trailer for his episode on ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman’ on Twitter.