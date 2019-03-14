The film, also starring Monia Dogra and Priyanka Bose, will have its world premiere

Megha Ramaswamys ‘The Odds’, featuring Abhay Deol, Priyanka Bose and Monica Dogra, will close the 17th annual Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA) on April 14.

The film will have its world premiere at the film fest with the director and actors being in attendance, read a statement.

‘The Odds’ is a coming-of-age tale about two teens who skip school on an important exam day and go on a fantastical journey through Mumbai. Deol and Bose will be seen in supporting roles, and Yashaswini Dayama and Dogra in the lead roles.

The closing gala presentation will take place at the Ahrya Fine Arts Theater in Beverly Hills here.