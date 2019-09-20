Bollywood actor Ayush Sharma stands with his wife Arpita Khan as they arrive to attend the 20th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards ceremony in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Dattaram Mahadev Kaudare) Image Credit: AP

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita and her husband, actor Aayush Sharma, are expecting their second child.

This was confirmed by Sharma.

“I think the new arrival is always exciting. Arpita and I are expecting our second baby. Ours has been an amazing journey, so it starts all over again. We just can’t wait for the baby to arrive,” said Sharma.

Sharma and Arpita exchanged marital vows at the Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad on November 18, 2014. On March 30, 2016, the couple welcomed their first child, Ahil. Over the last few days, there were reports that the couple are expecting their second baby.