Salman Khan’s sister Arpita and her husband, actor Aayush Sharma, are expecting their second child.
This was confirmed by Sharma.
“I think the new arrival is always exciting. Arpita and I are expecting our second baby. Ours has been an amazing journey, so it starts all over again. We just can’t wait for the baby to arrive,” said Sharma.
Sharma and Arpita exchanged marital vows at the Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad on November 18, 2014. On March 30, 2016, the couple welcomed their first child, Ahil. Over the last few days, there were reports that the couple are expecting their second baby.
Sharma made his debut with ‘Loveyatri’ along with Warina Hussain in 2018. Asked if he took tips from brother-in-law Salman Khan on being a star, he said: “He has given me many tips, but now that I have been in this industry for a a year, he has stopped giving me tips.”