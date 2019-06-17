The film celebrated its 15-year anniversary on June 15

Celebrating 18 years since the release of superhit film ‘Lagaan’, actor Aamir Khan called the film a memorable and beautiful journey.

The film, which is set against the backdrop of the British Raj, completed 18 years on June 15. Khan, who played a farmer in the movie, thanked its director Ashutosh Gowariker.

“Thank you Ashutosh Gowariker, and thanks to everyone who has been a part of ‘Lagaan’. What a memorable and beautiful journey,” Khan tweeted.

Gowariker replied: “Thank you Aamir Khan for helping me embark on this incredible cinematic journey! And a big shout to the entire cast and crew that came along on this journey and made it truly memorable.”

The film also stars Gracy Singh, Rachel Shelley and Paul Blackthorne.

Khan will be seen next in ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’, a remake of the 1994 Hollywood blockbuster ‘Forrest Gump’.