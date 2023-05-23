Last night was a night of firsts for Blackpink’s Jennie Kim when she walked the Cannes Film Festival 2023 red carpet. Not only did she mark her Cannes debut, she was attending the premiere of The Idol, a gritty drama in which she makes her acting debut.
Even though she does not play a main character in the upcoming TV show, the singer, who has numerous K-pop fans around the world, created a buzz around her role based on the teasers.
Jennie, hit the red carpet in a Chanel white lace midi dress, designed by Virginie Viard. Fans on social media said that she “looked like a princess” in the dress that featured a corset silhouette on top with a voluminous skirt and tulle hem.
Twitter user @muglare posted a video of Jennie signing autographs on the carpet, with the caption: “Jennie is a princess.”
“This picture of Jennie is straight out of Disney. A princess,” tweeted @ MelKookin.
Her photos from May 23 also went viral on social media.
Meanwhile, BTS’ Taehyung, more popularly called by his stage name V, is also in Cannes.
Recently, he shared an Instagram Story, featuring a note from Celine welcoming him to Cannes, with fans speculating when he would make his appearance on the red carpet.
His agency Big Hit confirmed that he is in France for a Celine event, not to attend the festival.