Video: Greetings pour in for 'Queen of Many Firsts', Beyonce Knowles-Carter

Beyonce Image Credit: AP

The Twitter world erupted on Wednesday with birthday greetings for Beyoncé, dubbed as the "Queen of Many Firsts", who recently lent her voice to the remake of the superhit movie The Lion King.

Netflix, the movie streaming giant, shouted out: "Happy Birthday Beyoncé. Long may you reign."

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter shares a video and pictures of her 38th birthday bash attended family and friends.

The singer, seen by many as a once-in-a-lifetime talent who changed the entertainment industry, began her birthday celebrations early this year, while she was attending Made In America Festival in Philadelphia.

She then shared some heart-warming pictures and videos from the celebrations, attended by family and friends.

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter was born on September 4, 1981.

The American singer, songwriter and actress was raised in Houston, Texas, and performed in various singing and dancing competitions as a child.

Today, the "Queen of many Firsts" has scored quite a bagfull of distinctions in the entertainment world:

The first black woman to headline Coachella.

The first artist to have her first 6 albums debut at #1.

The first woman to win 6 Grammys in one night.

The first woman to have 3 albums hit 1B streams each.

Beyoncé, who shot into the spotlight as lead vocalist of the R&B group Destiny's Child, later established a solo career with her debut album Dangerously in Love, becoming one of music's top-selling artists with sold-out tours and a slew of awards.

She has also starred in several films, including Dream Girls.

MTV's official Twitter handle shouted out with a rerun of an old video that marked Beyoncé's 21st birthday celebrations.

In 20018, Beyoncé married hip-hop recording artist Jay-Z. In late 2013, she surprised audiences by releasing her fifth studio album, self-titled Beyoncé, and has twice performed at the Super Bowl.

In April 2016, she released her sixth studio album, Lemonade, after the airing of an HBO special, and two years later she dropped a joint album with Jay-Z, Everything Is Love, while the two were on tour.

In the global entertainment circles, Beyonce is considered a class by herself, having been recognised for achievements outside of music.