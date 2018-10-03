Egyptian comedian, journalist and television host Bassem Youssef will hold a first-of-its-kind masterclass in producing and hosting satirical programmes at Focus Academy in Dubai Media City. The Dh8,000 crash course will take place from October 4 until October 8.

Youssef famously turned his career around from being a medical doctor to being a political satirist.

He is best known for hosting the controversial news programme El Bernameg (The Show) between 2011 and 2014, which garnered comparisons to The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. Youssef was a guest on Stewart’s show; Stewart, in turn, made an appearance on El Bernameg.

Youssef’s tumultuous journey into satirical comedy, including threats, protests and legal action against him, was the subject of the 2017 documentary film Tickling Giants.

Focus Academy specialises in the training and development of broadcast journalists and hosts in the Middle East.