It’s time to brush up on your French phrasebooks with Roxy Cinemas hosting a week-long film festival to screen some classic cosmopolitan fare.
The ‘magnifique’ French Film Festival will be screened across two Roxy Cinemas locations – The Beach and City Walk from January 26 to February 1.
Kicking off the French voyage is ‘Aline’, a powerful drama based on the life of superstar singer Celine Dion. Valerie Lemercier plays the fictional singer Aline Dieu at every stage of her life, and also directs the movie that’s filled with show-stopping tunes.
For giggles and James Bond-style capers, check out ‘OSS 117: Alerte Rouge en Afrique Noire’. The third instalment of the hilarious spoof spy movie franchise sees Oscar-winning actor Jean Dujardin again in the lead role of Hubert Bonisseur de La Bath, a.k.a. OSS 117.
The story of a child on the autism spectrum is explored in ‘Hors Normes’ (‘The Specials’) starring Vincent Cassel and Reda Kateb.
‘Ibizia’ is another gem starring Christian Clavier, Mathilde Seigner and Leopold Buchsbaum. A mature, divorced podiatrist, his younger girlfriend, and her teenage children travel to Ibiza and experience a holiday that few could have imagined.
Details about the films and timings are available on the Roxy Cinemas web page.