In person, Paquin is brisk, earnest and articulate, and careful with her words. She was born in Canada in 1982, but grew up in New Zealand, then moved to the US as a teenager for work. She has been in front of the camera since she was nine, when she was cast in Jane Campion’s 1993 film The Piano. “I entered this industry in a very backwards sort of way,” she says. “I did one job, won an Oscar, and then people said: ‘Ooh, you have a career now’.” She points out, though, that there is a wealth of talented women in her age group, which means she will “still have to audition... for stuff I really want”, but it does mean that she can generally work on things that she wants to work on. “I do have the luxury of being a little more choosy because of the circumstances of my career.”