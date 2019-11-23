My Way by James Casaki

Mawaheb from Beautiful People, a Dubai based art studio for the determined ones aged 16 years and above is presenting My Way, a solo exhibition by James Casaki at Mojo Art Gallery, Alserkal Avenue until November 29. Casaki’s colourful, playful paintings reflect his interest in acting, theatre and music and speak about the daily challenges he faces in his battle with Kabuki Syndrome. Each painting tells a story about the artist’s life and experiences, his fears and his dreams, his determination and his positive attitude.

100 artists find Common Ground

Common Ground, an exhibition curated by Bassem Zbeeb, director of Dubai based Gallery Arabesque and hosted by Central Park Towers in DIFC until December 5 brings together works by 100 UAE based artists of various nationalities. Through the variety of artworks, media, styles and themes on display the show celebrates the diversity and creativity of local artists as well as the power of the universal language of art to transcend social, cultural and religious differences. Organised under the patronage of Dr. Salah Al Qassim, advisor to Dubai Arts & Culture, it is inspired by the values of the Year of Tolerance and is supported by the Year of Tolerance Committee.

Urban Art DXB

World Art Dubai is presenting Urban Art DXB, Dubai’s first street art and culture exhibition in partnership with Rove Hotels at Rove Dubai Marina from November 28 to November 30. Curated by Vandalist Art, a street art gallery from London, the event will feature art by local and international street artists such as Rayaan, Stainz, pure evil, Fink, i-Pot, Maddy Butcher and Enforce 1, as well as demonstrations and workshops on spray painting and stencil art. Visitors can buy limited edition artworks and wearable art and also bring along their t-shirts and sneakers to be emblazoned with unique designs by the artists. The event includes music by local DJ’s and special F&B deals. Register for free tickets at https://rsvp.worldartdubai.com/urban-art-dxb/

Pakistani Palette