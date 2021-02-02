The Bahrain Film Festival has invited Emirati filmmakers, and nationals from all other Arab countries, to submit their entries for the 2021 edition of the event.
The organisation will be accepting entries until March 15 and the competition includes five categories: short narratives, documentary, animation, students’ and women’s films.
This will be the first edition of the Bahrain Film Festival, set to be held on April 1 to 5 under the title ‘Cinema for You’. It is organised by the Bahrain Cinema Club and held under the patronage of the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities (BACA).
The festival management has also called on filmmakers who qualified for the 2020 edition of the competition to confirm their participation in the 2021 edition. This comes after the first edition of the Bahrain Film Festival, which was scheduled from March 4 to 8, 2020, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a statement, more than 200 films from directors and producers from 14 Arab countries were submitted in 2020.
All the films accepted last year will quality for the 2021 edition if participants email the festival on info@bahrainff.com.