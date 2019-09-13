The Arabic-language soap opera looking to take on 40 interns

If you’ve always dreamed about working on the sets of a television show, then here’s your chance. Image Nation Abu Dhabi, in partnership with twofour54 and MBC Studios, is accepting applications for internships on the soap opera ‘Inheritance’.

Forty internships are available for aspiring TV and entertainment professionals to get an introduction to the various careers available in the industry. This hands-on internship will offer training and experience in production, script development, talent development and editing.

The Arabic-language soap opera will be a daily drama, which has yet to premiere on MBC. ‘Inheritance’ is also expected generate over 200 jobs, according to a press release by Image Nation Abu Dhabi.

“Image Nation’s ethos is to encourage original thinking and curiosity while providing a platform to train and inspire the next generation of locally-based creatives, and Arab Film Studio: Mawaheb allows us to expand these efforts even further,” said Gehad Darwish, Image Nation’s Head of Marketing & Communications, who oversees the Academy Award-winning company’s training programmes.

With ‘Inheritance’ slated to shoot 250 episodes a year, Arab Film Studio: Mawaheb will be an ongoing programme that will take on new interns every three months. Applications will be open continuously for each cycle.

The first cycle is scheduled to begin in late 2019 when ‘Inheritance’ begins filming, with the first episode set to air in 2020.

Mawaheb builds on Image Nation’s development programme Arab Film Studio, which offers training across narrative, documentary, scriptwriting and corporate communications.